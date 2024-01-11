Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stake in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552,795 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 2.13% of Enlight Renewable Energy worth $38,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENLT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,534.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 292,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 274,922 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2,076,400.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,586,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENLT traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,259. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.

Enlight Renewable Energy ( NASDAQ:ENLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. Research analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENLT shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

