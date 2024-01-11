Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 17,260 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 230.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,736 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 444.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 58,048 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 49,656 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,425,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,510,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,409,844. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.60 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $721.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

