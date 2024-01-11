Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 882,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for 4.9% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.94% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $276,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $166,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

