Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $41,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.88. 4,029,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,066,730. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $182.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.56. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.