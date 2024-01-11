Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 142,807 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,807 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Amdocs worth $27,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.29. 41,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,184. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.36. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 38.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

