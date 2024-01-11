Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 155,373 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,373 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 3.71% of UroGen Pharma worth $12,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.4% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 57.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.82. 12,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,880. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $324.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.00. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on UroGen Pharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Stories

