Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,490 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FEZ. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,369.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 927.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

FEZ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.57. 215,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $48.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.