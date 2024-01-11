Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 36,077 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,077 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of CyberArk Software worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in CyberArk Software by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after buying an additional 269,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in CyberArk Software by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.40. The company had a trading volume of 126,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,930. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.82 and a 52 week high of $223.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.71 and a beta of 1.10.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

