Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $29.54 Million Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,616,739 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,543,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 5.33% of Magic Software Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 323,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,784 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $461.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $129.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

