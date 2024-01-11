Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,895,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after acquiring an additional 131,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.12. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $96.96 and a 1-year high of $144.72.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

