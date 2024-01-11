HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

TVTX opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 31.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

