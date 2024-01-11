HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:SABS opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 664.68% and a negative return on equity of 120.36%. Equities research analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 192,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 42,253 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

