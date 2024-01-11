HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 167,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 47,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,418. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.62 and a 200-day moving average of $263.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.95.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

