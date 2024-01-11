HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock Holdings Lessened by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in HEICO were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 3.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,198,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,873 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 336.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $153.63 and a 1 year high of $191.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,143. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

