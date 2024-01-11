Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.975-2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-8.850 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $124.65 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.93.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

