Helios Energy Limited (ASX:HE8) Insider Sells A$37,200.00 in Stock

Helios Energy Limited (ASX:HE8 – Get Free Report) insider Hui Ye sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total value of A$37,200.00 ($24,966.44).

Hui Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 18th, Hui Ye acquired 300,000 shares of Helios Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$18,000.00 ($12,080.54).

Helios Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 11.66.

About Helios Energy

Helios Energy Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration company in the United States. It holds 70% working interest in the Presidio Oil project comprising 4 wells covering an area of approximately 17,850 gross acres located in Presidio County, Texas. The company was formerly known as New Horizon Coal Limited and changed its name to Helios Energy Limited in April 2010.

