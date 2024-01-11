Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00.

HP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets cut Helmerich & Payne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.38.

HP stock opened at $33.64 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,958,000 after buying an additional 2,400,414 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,679 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $24,632,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

