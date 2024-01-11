Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Up 1,133.3% in December

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,133.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.13. 809,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,809. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and, beauty care, and laundry and home care business worldwide. It operates through Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including automotive and metals; packaging and consumer goods; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

