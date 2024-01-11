Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Up 1,133.3% in December

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,133.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.13. 809,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,809. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06.
