Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 689 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,420,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $124.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.60. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

