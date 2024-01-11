Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $294.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.24.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

