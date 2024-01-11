Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,377 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Raymond James by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,829,000 after purchasing an additional 117,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after purchasing an additional 772,492 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.01 and its 200 day moving average is $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

