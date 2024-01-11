Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of CONSOL Energy worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 199.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at $52,919,139.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,011,239.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

CEIX stock opened at $96.43 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $114.30. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.27.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.41). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

