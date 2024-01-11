Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $412,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $69,092,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $59,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCHP opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

