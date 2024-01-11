Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $189.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

