Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,267,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,161 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,018,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $65,424,000 after acquiring an additional 221,194 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 118,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 157,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $164.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

