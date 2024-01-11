Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $812,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,319.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $23,217,307 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $342.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.13. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $357.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

