Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,264 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,093.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,829,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,031,000 after buying an additional 1,676,549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,686 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

NYSE JEF opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

