Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 50,462 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 50,462 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 57,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VKQ stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0346 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

