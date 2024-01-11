Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 106,581 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 106,581 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 43,355 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 118,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTN stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $91,664.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,692,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,188,056.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 486,077 shares of company stock worth $4,774,112 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

