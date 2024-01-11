Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,068 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,284.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 67,222 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,506,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,681,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,033,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACAD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,025 shares in the company, valued at $294,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $480,868. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also

