Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,714 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,714 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First BanCorp. news, COO Donald Kafka sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $1,026,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,943.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Donald Kafka sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $1,026,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,943.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,433 shares of company stock worth $2,207,895. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.42 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

