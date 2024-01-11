Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 523 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 55,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 24.8% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 289.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.91.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $161.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.98 and a 200 day moving average of $162.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

