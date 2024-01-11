Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 937 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,796 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.2 %

ADSK opened at $239.34 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.92 and a 200-day moving average of $214.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,138. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

