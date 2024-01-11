Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 243,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 445,220 shares.The stock last traded at $8.28 and had previously closed at $7.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hesai Group Trading Up 7.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -15.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.07 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 27.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSAI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the first quarter worth $15,749,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the first quarter worth $7,695,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the third quarter worth $2,272,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the third quarter worth $2,114,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

