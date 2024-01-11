Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hess were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Hess by 24.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.18.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

