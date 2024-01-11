HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Up 2.5%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.76. 152,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 409,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HPK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPK

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 9,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $139,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,518,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 109,757 shares of company stock worth $1,589,997. Company insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,885,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,382,000 after buying an additional 6,571,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,297,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,779,000 after buying an additional 2,055,576 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,415,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after buying an additional 484,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 206,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,396,000. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.