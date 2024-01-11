Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $149.24

Shares of Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $149.24 and last traded at $147.52, with a volume of 15997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.99.

Hitachi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.80.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $10.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $8.70. Hitachi had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

