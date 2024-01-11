Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Hologic by 98,061.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,323,000 after buying an additional 22,063,741 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $175,900,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at $96,477,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,507,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,067,000 after buying an additional 1,065,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

