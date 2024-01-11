Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, RTT News reports.

HOLX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.18.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.91. Hologic has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

