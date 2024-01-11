Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.34.

HST stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 279,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

