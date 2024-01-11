HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $625.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.36.

NYSE HUBS opened at $569.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.08. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $287.40 and a 12-month high of $593.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.20 and a beta of 1.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $20,978,655. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,300,168,000 after buying an additional 41,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HubSpot by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after acquiring an additional 166,381 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

