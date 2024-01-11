Hudson Capital Management LLC Makes New $607,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,984,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $478.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $479.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $461.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.