Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Balchem were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Balchem by 5.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Balchem by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCPC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $141.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.32. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $150.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $229.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. Research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.76%.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

