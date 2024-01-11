Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $787,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $421.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.69.

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $381.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

