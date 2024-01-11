Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $807,887,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 137,970.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,530,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,816 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,364 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.38.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $144.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.23. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $146.91.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

