Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 200 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $253.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.00 and a 200 day moving average of $243.20. The company has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

