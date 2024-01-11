Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:T opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile



AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

