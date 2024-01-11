Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,332,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Humana by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $459.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.87 and a 200-day moving average of $478.71. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.