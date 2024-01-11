Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX) Shares Up 6.6%

The Hydropothecary Corporation (CVE:THCX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.30. 5,381,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 2,350,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.
Hydropothecary Stock Up 6.6 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.30.
About Hydropothecary
The Hydropothecary Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products. The company is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hydropothecary
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 stocks to watch as mortgage rates fall
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bitcoin Breakthrough: SEC approves Bitcoin ETFs
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 4 reasons to buy the dip in KB Home
Receive News & Ratings for Hydropothecary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydropothecary and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.