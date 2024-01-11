IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $209.63 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $240.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.66.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

